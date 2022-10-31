Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Oct. 24-28, 2022

Oct. 31—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Steven Ely Hampton, 37, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Ashley Mcauley, 32, McAlester — Neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school

Phillip Wayne Berryman, 45, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor

Randy Shawn McGee, 44, no address given — Tampering with utilities

Delbert Wayne Isenhower, 66, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form

Monty Matthew Nobles, 39, Krebs — Trespassing after being forbidden

Ethan Gabriel Miller, 19, Pittsburg, Kansas — Reckless driving

Justin Wall, 35, Wilburton — Burning in drought emergency conditions

Roberta Louise Rotert, 51, Jenks — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Heather Leigh Brown, 32, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, uttering a forged instrument, petit larceny x3, unauthorized use of a credit card x3

Levi Matthew Brown, 36, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, uttering a forged instrument, petit larceny x3, unauthorized use of a credit card x3

Ted Edward Howell, 47, McAlester — Protective order violation

Lacey Denise Shumway, 28, McAlester — Uttering a forged instrument x2, petit larceny

Donnell Santroy Ayers, 32, McAlester — Obstructing an officer

Billy Joe Barnhill, 46, Haileyville — Actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Santiago Antonio Escalante Castellon, 23, Richmone, Texas — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance, speeding-posted zone

Jeremy Don Shelton, 43, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery x2

Thomas Wayne Wilhelm Jr., 44, McAlester — Burglary in the third degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, trespass upon railroad property

Racheal Nicole Johnson, 31, Fort Smith, Arkansas — Actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence of drugs, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage

Joshua Scott Jeffrey, 33, Kiowa — Harboring a fugitive from justice, obstructing officer

Steven Vestal, 51, Stuart — Attempted robbery by force or fear, petit larceny

Shane Wallace, 41, no address — Failure to register as sex offender, public intoxication

Hayden C. Lewis, 28, McAlester — Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Brandon Michael Woolsey, 38, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree

Robert Glen Northway, 53, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree

Jerry Castro, 63, Goliad, Texas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Kathy Lynn Williams, 56, McAlester, received two concurrent six-month deferred sentences for a 2015 charge of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and a 2017 charge of obstructing an officer.

Alford Allen McEvers, 51, Red Oak, received two six-month suspended sentences for two counts of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Brookelyn Paige Harrell, 21, no address given, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Leonard Boyed Gray, 41, no address given, was ordered to serve 20 days in the supervision of the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office with credit for time served for larceny of merchandise for retailer.

Dustin Jerome Pollock, 48, Kiowa, received a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Burton, 40, Arlington, Texas, received a 30-day deferred sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. A charge of violating a protective order was dismissed.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Alford Allen McEvers, 51, Hartshorne.

Possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Heather Devon Holland, 42, McAlester.

Actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage were dismissed against Racheal Nicole Johnson, 31, Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Domestic abuse was dismissed against Emanuel Campbell, 50, McAlester, at the request of the victim.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Jason Grant Dye, 41, Sperry, received a six-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. A charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

Samuel David Golden, 20, Stuart, received two years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with eight-years deferred for escape from felony arrest or detention along with a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer. A charge of domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm was dismissed.

Justin Tyme Crosby, 36, McAlester, received a three-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for driving with license revoked and failure to maintain insurance or security.

A 2013 charge of endeavoring to manufacture methamphetamine was dismissed against Mariah Douglas, 30, Krebs.

Violation of sex offenders registration act and possession of controlled dangerous substance were dismissed against Carl Gene Cannon Jr.

Domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic abuse-assault and battery were dismissed against Brent Allen Hilton, 46, Quinton, at the request of the victim.

Assault and battery on a police officer, actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicating liquor and obstructing an officer were dismissed against Billy Joe Barnhill, 46, Haileyville and were refiled as a misdemeanor.