Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Oct. 17-21, 2022

Oct. 25—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Arena Coles, 23, Addison, Texas — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication

Brandon Burton, 40, Sardis, Mississippi — Protective order violation, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Leonard Boyed Gray, 41, no address given — Larceny of merchandise from retailer

Nicholas Brett Conley, 48, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, reckless driving

Kyle Khai Xiong, 48, Lane — Failure to carry insurance/security verification form, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, improper tag lamps

George McGuire, 48, McAlester — Petit larceny

Beverly Lyn Sheets Bell, 27, Kiowa — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest

Dustin Jerome Pollock, 48, Kiowa — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Shane Logan Adams, 25, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence

Luis Alfredo Hernandez-Corona, 30, Woodward — Burning in drought emergency conditions, trespass upon railroad property, obstructing officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

James Willard Stephens, 46, McAlester — Obstructing officer, resisting an officer

Shannon Lynn Mills, 42, McAlester — Petit larceny

Aminate Shittu, 27, Tyler, Texas — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

James Marcus Brown Jr., 47, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden

Kimberly Renee Cooper, 31, Hartshorne — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Don Wayland Samuels, 53, Canadian — Trafficking in illegal drugs

Mark Andrew Lewis, 61, Wichita Falls, Texas — Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle

Moises Aranda, 33, Albuquerque, New Mexico — Assault and battery on a police officer, assault on a police officer, obstructing officer, failure to operate bicycle with proper reflectors

Jalen Tyreik Green, 26, Krebs — Shooting with intent to kill, assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon x2, malicious injury to property under $1,000

James Brandon Boatright, 43, McAlester — Larceny of motor vehicle x3

Nathan Rex Upton, 33, McAlester — Aggravated possession of child pornography, possession of controlled dangerous substance

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Haken Javon Shine, 38, Eufaula, received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Bobby Lee Vaughn Ingram, 38, McAlester, received a six-month deferred sentence for larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Julian Alan Kamrud, 20, Seiling, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

John Henry Stults, 43, Whitefield, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Rushing, 54, McAlester, received two concurrent six-month suspended sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence and transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.

Shannon Lloyd Cruce, 51, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Jerry Ray Britzman, 54, Stigler, received an 18-month deferred sentence for leaving scene of accident-damaged fixture.

Matell Alfonso Swboni, 20, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.

Silas Evin Stufflebean, 28, McAlester, received a one-year sentence in the Pittsburg County Jail for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with credit for time served. Counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing after being forbidden were dismissed.

Paul Robert Baer, 54, McAlester, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for public intoxication.

Jacob Wayne Newman, 21, Savanna, received a 30-day deferred sentence for public intoxication.

Sheirdan Sexton Jr., 44, McAlester, received three one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Charges of failure to keep right, improper muffler, fail to register vehicle within 30 days of purchase, and operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal were dismissed.

Eric Lee Ingram, 33, Council Hill, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two counts of driving with license suspended were dismissed against Jerry Ray Luna Jr., 38, Ada.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Johnny Wayne Snow, 39, McAlester.

Driving with license suspended was dismissed against Jerome Shane Lands, 53, McAlester.

Possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Branden Beauchamp, 21, Eufaula.

Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage were dismissed against Phillip Simmons, 50, Noxville, Ohio.

Trespass after being forbidden was dismissed against Angella Lee, 58, Eufaula.

Unlawful carry was dismissed against Artyle Don Jacobs, 38, Eufaula.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Jerry Ray Luna Jr., 38, Ada, received an eight-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked were dismissed.

Jerome Shane Lands, 53, McAlester, received two concurrent six-month sentences in the Pittsburg County Jail for obstructing an officer and resisting an officer. Counts of bringing contraband into jail/penal institution and public intoxication were dismissed.

Justin Datron Harris, 36, McAlester, received a four-year suspended sentence for possession of firearm after felony conviction. A charge of unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute was dismissed.

Dustin Lee Harp, 39, Wilburton, received a one-year suspended sentence for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property after it was amended to a misdemeanor along with a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.

James Curtis Shull, 36, McAlester, received two 15-year suspended sentences for two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs with remaining balance suspended upon the successful completion of the Christian Alcoholics and Addicts In Recovery program. Charges of destroying evidence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Jerry Ray Luna Jr., 38, Ada.

Possession of firearm after former felony conviction was dismissed against Joe Anthony Salazar, 36, San Antonio, Texas.

Accessory to shooting with intent to kill was dismissed against Brittany Wood, 36, Checotah.