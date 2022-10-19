Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Oct. 10-14, 2022

Oct. 19—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Eddie Willem Waggoner, 25, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Sammuel Lynn Potter Hall, 27, McAlester — Public intoxication

Jorge Humberto Horta, no age given, Euless, Texas — Public intoxication

James Austin Lambert, 32, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Andrea B. Johnson, 40, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Selena Rose Gantt, 37, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Harland Lee King, 54, McAlester — Public intoxication

Stephen Jay Rowell, 31, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to stop for yield sign

Sean Lee Arnold, 44, McAlester — Petit larceny

Joshua J. Burks, 38, McAlester — Petit larceny

Alexander Jude Rankin, 23, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs

Melisa Lynn Johnson, 59, McAlester — Petit larceny

Marshal Clay Keaton, 29, McAlester — Carrying firearm illegally

Timothy James Tedder, 42, Kinta — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid driver's license

Roderick Lee Miller, 37, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry insurance/security verification form

Eric John Asmund, 59, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence

Elishia Faye Peasha, 39, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

James Paul Fletcher, 34, Krebs — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

William D. Sullivan, 31, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Cody Wayne Lightle, 22, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

David Shannon Loveall, 57, McAlester — Reckless conduct with a firearm

Robby Paul Mosley, 44, McAlester — Calling 911 with false alarm

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Brett Alexander Whinery, 35, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Billy Joe Barnhill, 46, Haileyville — Assault and battery on police officer, actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, obstructing officer

David Lee Buck, 40, McAlester — Lewd molestation x2, lewd or indecent act to child under 16

Antonio Espinoza Vasquez, 49, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Checotah Wade Cole, 27, McAlester — Grand larceny

Misty Hudson, 50, Muskogee — Uttering forged instrument

Bekir Bradley Ozeroglu, 52, McAlester — Child abuse

Franklin Parent, 36, no address given — Grand larceny

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Steven Ely Hampton, 37, McAlester, was sentenced to 30 days in the Pittsburg County Jail with credit for time served for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernal. Hampton also received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for separate charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey Logan Bennett, 43, Canadian, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for public intoxication.

Steven Kenneth Ayers, 43, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for breaking and entering dwelling without permission.

Tennille Susanne Nohmer, 40, Eufaula, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Possession of controlled dangerous substance was dismissed against James Austin Lambert, 32, McAlester due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Rickey Tanner, 60, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property after it was amended to a misdemeanor and possession of controlled dangerous substance. Charges of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage were dismissed.

April Young, 44, Eufaula, received a six-month suspended sentence for outraging public decency after a felony charge of indecent exposure was amended. Young also received credit for time served for public intoxication.

Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Benjamine Wayne Hogan, 27, Atoka, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

Possession of stolen vehicle was dismissed against David Lee Lozano, 60, Hartshorne.