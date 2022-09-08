Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022

Sep. 8—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Josue Benedicto Alarado Funez, 30, Indianapolis, Indiana — Driving while impaired, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, speeding-posted zone, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, driving without a valid driver's license, excessive window tinting, failure to dim headlights

William Jennings Muldoon, 41, Heartland, Texas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, speeding-posted zone

Morgan Kyle Buffington, 38, Bache — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Stephanie L. Parks, 41, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

John Walter Gasowski Jr., 51, McAlester — Obstructing an officer

Frank David Fry Jr., 53, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form

Marco Dane Walters, 30, Quinton — Destroying evidence, trespassing after being forbidden

Dakota Choate, 24, Eufaula — Reckless conduct with a firearm, malicious injury to property

Jordan Tucker, 20, McAlester — Assault and battery

Caleb Dale Ward, 18, Temple, Texas — Protective order violation, driving with license suspended, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance or security

Bryan Keith Prescott, 51, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Matell Alfonso Swbnoni, 20, Hartshorne — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Bryan Keith Prescott, 51, McAlester — Petit larceny

Arthur Henry Rich III, 55, Haileyville — Possession of synthetic cannabinoids

Kevin Wayne Newberry, 49, Wardville — Assault and battery

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Jeremy D. Haden, 34, Kinta — DUI with BAC of .08 or more-great bodily injury, leaving scene of accident involving great bodily injury

Cory Michael Weidner, 45, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs

Nicholas Brendan Underwood, 27, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs

Brittany Nicole Mekler, 30, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs

Eric J. Clark, 37, McAlester — Lewd or indecent acts to child under 16, second degree rape x3

Brian L. Tessneer, 36, Eufaula — First-degree rape, procure/produce/distribute/possess juvenile pornography, obscene material-buying/possessing/procuring

Jeremy Shane Edwards, 25, McAlester — Assault and battery with deadly weapon, domestic abuse-assault and battery, resisting an officer

Dalton Lynn Bell, 22, Kiowa — Child abuse by injury

Carl D. Disilvestro, 29, Quinton — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Charles Wayne Fields, 62, McAlester — Cruelty to animals

Checotah Wade Cole, 27, McAlester — Larceny of automobile, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Jennifer K. Foster, 35, McAlester — Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Jenna Megan Kent, 36, McAlester, pleaded guilty to violating a protective order.

Tyrel Eugene Watkins, 48, Hartshorne, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Paul Matthew Maney, 38, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Dillan Blake Brinkley, 24, Tulsa, received a six-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Zoey Alexandra Henrichs, 19, Hartshorne, received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Trespassing after being forbidden was dismissed against Paul Matthew Maney, 38, McAlester.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Crystal Dawn Ross, 49, Krebs, at the request of the victim.

Possession of controlled dangerous substance was dismissed against Clarence Edward Price, 50, McAlester.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Danny R. Blythe, 29, Goodman, Missouri, received two concurrent five-year deferred sentences for endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer and possession of stolen vehicle along with two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for obstructing officer and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Joshua J. Burks, 38, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for trafficking in illegal drugs.

Record/distribute/transmit obscenity was dismissed against Weslie F. Gibson, 21, Eufaula.

Domestic assault and battery by strangulation was dismissed against Bobby D. Justice Jr., 37, Bartlesville due to the failure of the state's witness to cooperate.

Enabling child abuse was dismissed against Chrisla Diane Durrett-Mixon, 35, McAlester.

Two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle were dismissed against AJ Thomason, 41, McAlester.

Domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic abuse-assault and battery were dismissed against Marvin Ray Bowen, 49, Lequire, due to failure of the state's witness to cooperate.