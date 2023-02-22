Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- Feb. 13-17, 2022

Feb. 21—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

John Alan Youger, 29, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Hagan Montana Ryan, 45, Hugo — Assault and battery on a police officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, obstructing officer

Amanda Nicole Covey, 39, Stigler — Indecent exposure

Samuel David Golden, 20, Stuart — Conspiracy to commit escape from detention, escape from detention

Mark Alan Covey, 25, Haileyville — Burglary in the first degree, domestic abuse-assault and battery

Isaac Michaiah Oxley, 27, McAlester — Stalking

Mark Anthony Lizik, 43, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm

Terry L. Trulson, 60, Canadian — Domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm

Jeremy Lovell Johnson, 39, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree

William Scott Shaeffer, 36, Kiowa — Grand larceny

William Matthew Studeman, 46, Ardmore — Grand larceny

Richard Jess Ramsey, 40, Kiowa — Grand larceny

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Angel Stacy Whitson, 49, Stigler, received a one-year deferred sentence after a felony charge of burglary in the second degree was reduced to misdemeanor petit larceny.

Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, alter/remove VIN, and removing proper or affixing improper license plate were dismissed against Jerome Shane Lands, 53, McAlester.

Assault and battery with intent to kill was dismissed against Tommy Ray Bruton II, 29, McAlester, at the request of the victim.

Burglary in the second degree, conspiracy, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Isaac Newton Taber, 36, Quinton, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.