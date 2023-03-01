Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- Feb. 20-24, 2023

Feb. 28—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Jamieson David Dalton, 45, Haworth — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, obstructing officer

James Paul Fletcher, 34, Krebs — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jerome Shane Lands, 53, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, alter/remove VIN, removing proper or affixing improper license plate

Ronald James Fellows, 39, Krebs — Falsely personate another to create liability

Miquelet "Mikayla" Gaines, 27, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create liability, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Sheridan Sexton Jr., 44, McAlester —Larceny of motor vehicle

Jordan Lee-Lavon Eddy, 21, Ada — Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Jeffrey Wayne Thompson, 46, Stuart — Shooting with intent to kill, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

William Pope Bryant, 49, McAlester, was sentenced to two concurrent 20-year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for assault and battery with intent to kill and buying/possessing/procuring obscene material.

Christopher Lloyd McDonald, 35, Guthrie, pleaded guilty to second degree burglary.

Story continues

Home repair fraud was dismissed against Michael James Howard, 55, Okmulgee, after a civil judgement was rendered against Howard.

Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous drug with intent to distribute and possession of firearm after former felony conviction was dismissed against Raylon Sharrod Triplett, 32, Fort Smith, Arkansas, duet to the case being resolved in federal court.

Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute was dismissed against Ishmel Mustafa Brown, 36, Fort Smith, Arkansas, after he was acquitted in federal court for the same crime.

Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, was dismissed against Amanda Aleene Clemens, 29, McAlester.

Larceny of an automobile and grand larceny were dismissed against AJ Thomason, 41, McAlester, pending further investigation.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Timothy Tyeerce Rhone, 26, McAlester, at the request of the victim.