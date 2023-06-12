Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- May 29-June 2, 2023

Jun. 12—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Bobbie "Margo" Hilford, 19, McAlester — Assault and battery on police officer

Saedee Renee Turner, 24, McAlester — Child abuse by neglect

Lance Allen Couch, 32, McAlester — Child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated

Timothy Tyeerce Rhone, 26, McAlester — Battery/assault and battery on a police officer

Lacey Leanne Smith, 34, Stillwater — Eluding/attempting to elude police officer, child endangerment-permitting abuse

Gary Dwayne Hicks, 36, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Lance Allen Couch, 32, McAlester — Rape by instrumentation, domestic assault and battery by strangulation

Keegan Prescott Van Dickens, 23, Eufaula — Burglary in the first degree

Jeffrey Darrel Kendrick, 54, Haileyville — Malicious injury to property over $1,000

Kayla Renee Webb, 29, unknown address — Bringing contraband into penal institution, possession of false identification card

Stephanie Deann Maddox, 35, McAlester — Battery/assault and battery on a police officer, protective order violation

Lawrence Anthony Turner, 68, Eufaula — Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon x3, child neglect x3, operating a vessel while intoxicated

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Jaime Chacon Arellano, 38, Canadian, received a six-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence-aggravated.

Bobby Ray Campbell Jr., 50, Canadian, received a one-year suspended sentence for violation of safety zones around elementary and junior high schools.

Lindsay Elizabeth Wyatt, 40, Hartshorne, received a six-year suspended sentence for grand larceny.

Mason Hughes, 23, Hartshorne, received a three-year deferred sentence for grand larceny.

Burglary in the first-degree, domestic abuse-assault and battery, and violation of a protective order were dismissed against Jaime Chacon Arellano, 38, Canadian.

Possession of a stolen credit card was dismissed against Reno Dwight Tanner, 57, McAlester and refiled as a misdemeanor.

Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle was dismissed against Jimmy Jake Hardy, 45, McAlester, at the request of the victim.

Cruelty to animals was dismissed against Charles Wayne Fields, 62, McAlester.

Grand larceny was dismissed against Gregory Dean Brown, 65, McAlester and refiled as a misdemeanor.

Child abuse was dismissed without prejudice against Michael Fletcher, 28, Savanna, due to the failure of the victim to cooperate.

First-degree manslaughter was dismissed against Samantha R. Adams, 32, McAlester, at the request of the victim's family.

Burglary in the first degree and domestic abuse-assault and battery were dismissed against Mark Alan Covey, 25, Haileyville, due to the failure of the witness to cooperate.

Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor were dismissed against Lisa Jean Humbles, 46, McAlester, due to the failure of the prosecuting witness to cooperate.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery and assault on a police officer were dismissed against Samantha Oldman, 33, McAlester.

Possession of a stolen vehicle was dismissed against Jesse Lee Grove, 48, McAlester, pending further investigation.

—Derrick James