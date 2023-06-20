Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- June 5-9, 2023

Jun. 20—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Patrick Andrew Beck, 37, Broken Arrow — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute

William Alberto Chevez, 35, Grand Prairie, Texas — Trafficking in illegal drugs

Shakeya Cheyenne Keeton, 20, Atoka — Burglary in the first degree

Nicholas Flowers, no age provided, McAlester — Kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse-assault and battery

Casey Franklin Armstrong, 49, Kiowa — Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, malicious injury to property over $1,000

Lowell Allen Hicks, 29, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Possession of contraband, cellular phone, by an inmate x7

Joe Wayne Morrow, 33, Hartshorne — Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Randy Darrell Evans Jr., 24, Krebs — Assault with a dangerous weapon

Lauren Nicole Scott, 38, no address given — Obtaining property under false pretenses

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Cory Michael Weidner, 45, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of a controlled dangerous substance after a felony charge of trafficking in illegal drugs was reduced.

Sarah Jan Underwood, 45, St. Helen, Michigan, received a three-year deferred sentence for endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer.

A 2018 charge of possess firearm after conviction or during probation was dismissed against Jerry Dale Breshears, 35, McAlester.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle was dismissed against Ashley Gordon, 35, Moore, after it was ruled a civil issue.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle was dismissed against Jennifer Marie Triplett, 30, McAlester, at the request of the victim.

Embezzlement by employee was dismissed against Jacob Daniel Caldwell, 25, Hartshorne.

False declaration of ownership in pawn was dismissed against Kevin Anthony Frye, 52, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction was dismissed against Kenneth Lee Hogan, 49, no address given, pending further investigation.

—Derrick James