Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- March 13-17, 2023

Mar. 28—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Charlie Lee Clark, 56, Kiowa — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Lawanna Renee Pogue, 40, Hartshorne — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, falsely personate another to create liability, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia x2

William Claude Gregory Jr., 50, no address given — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Lisa Jean Humbles, 46, McAlester — Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor

Samantha Oldman, 33, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, assault on police officer

Anthony Duane Wolfenbarger, 38, Krebs — Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Aaron Ray Bourland, 43, Jenks, received two concurrent five-year suspended sentences for two counts of home repair fraud and was ordered to pay restitution.

Brandon Michael Woolsey, 38, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for burglary in the second degree.

Raymond Lee Risenhoover, 40, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer.

Richard Dean William Anderson, 32, McAlester, received a three-year deferred sentence for burglary in the third degree.

Troy Allen Muse, 53, Ada, received a four-year deferred sentence for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.

Stephen Leon Broyles, 26, McAlester, received two concurrent four-year deferred sentences for falsely personate another to create liability and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.

James Paul Fletcher, 34, Krebs, received two concurrent three-year deferred sentences for bringing contraband into jail/penal institution and possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Four counts of obtaining cash by false pretenses were dismissed against Michelle Rea McIninch, 54, Lane, due to being convicted in federal court for the same crimes.

Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse-assault and battery, and threaten to perform act of violence were dismissed against Alisha Ann Bittle, 38, McAlester, due to the failure ot the prosecuting witness to maintain contact.

Shooting with intent to kill was dismissed against Jalen Tyreik Green, 27, Krebs, pending further investigation.

—Derrick James