Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- May 15-19, 2023

May 27—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Logan Scott Wilson, 29, McAlester — Domestic assault with a deadly weapon, threaten to perform act of violence

Lindsay Elizabeth Wyatt, 40, Hartshorne — Grand larceny

Mason Hughes, 23, Hartshorne — Grand larceny

Royce Leon Mullin, 48, Hartshorne — Grand larceny

William David McVay, 63, Haileyville — Lewd molestation

Robert Duane Westley Richardson, 26, McAlester — Forcible oral sodomy, sexual battery

Waylon Michael Smith, 25, Eufaula — Larceny from the house

Robby Paul Mosley, 44, McAlester — Grand larceny

Melisza Raee Bloxham, 35, McAlester — Child abuse, kidnapping

Kevin Duane Burns, 33, Stigler — Failure to register as a sex offender, sex offender living within 2,000 feet of school

Brett Alexander Whinery, 36, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution

Robert Warren Keith Creekmore, 34, Canadian — Domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm by strangulation, possession of controlled dangerous substance

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Brian L. Tessneer, 37, Eufaula, was sentenced to two concurrent 25 year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with all but the first 15 years suspended for first-degree rape and pornograph procure/produce/distribute/possess juvenile pornography. A third felony charge of obscene material-buying/possessing/procuring was dismissed.

A 2018 charge of cruelty to animals was dismissed against Nathaniel E. Patton, 36, Tuskahoma.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Phillip Ronnie Dunkin, 27, Crowder, due to the state of Oklahoma lacking criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

—Derrick James