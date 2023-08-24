Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- Aug. 14-18, 2023

Aug. 24—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Mohammad Alawei, 26, no address given — Eluding police officer

Daniel Clampet, 34, McAlester — Rape by instrumentation, attempted rape in the first degree, forcible sodomy x2, child sexual abuse, lewd molestation, showing obscene material to minor

Seth Martin McGill, 29, Kiowa — Battery/assault and battery on a police officer, threaten to perform act of violence, resisting an officer

Thomas Gene Bolien, 64, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle

Trey Courtland Case, 31, Hartshorne — Grand larceny

Destiny Mayanne Clifft, 38, Quinton — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, carrying a firearm while under the influence

Jalen Tyree Neely, 22, Euless, Texas — Endangering others while eluding police officer, driving with license suspended, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit

Jennifer Shiryel Stiles, 40, McAlester — Unlawful removal/destruction of mortgaged property

Dustin Blake Phillips, 30, Eufaula — Burglary in the second degree

Alison Brooke Prescott, 43, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Chad Alan Myers, 40, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, received a 10-year sentence with all but the first three years suspended for possession of contraband by an inmate.

Cody Chad Butler, 29, Stonewall, received a seven-year suspended sentence for burglary in the second degree.

Kristina Hope Peyton, 34, Del City, received a five-year deferred sentence for bringing contraband into jail/penal institution.

Jamison David Dalton, 46, Haworth, received a five-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and malicious injury to property over $1,000, were dismissed against Casey Franklin Armstrong, 49, Kiowa, due to witness failing to cooperate.

Grand larceny and breaking and entering dwelling without permission was dismissed against Timothy C. Nixon Jr., due to Nixon's death.

Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol was dismissed and refiled as a misdemeanor against Destiny Mayanne Clifft, 38, Quinton, due to a prior DUI being more than 10 years ago, outside the limit required to enhance to a felony.