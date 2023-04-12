Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- April 3-7, 2023

Apr. 12—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Jenny L. Ools, 51, Canadian — First-degree arson

Robert Glen Northway, 53, McAlester — Stalking

Sean Monrow Butera, 58, Rochester, Michigan — Battery/assault and battery on a police officer, obstructing an officer, no valid driver's license

Nicholas L. Spearman, 27, Sand Springs — Murder in the first degree-deliberate intent

Jamie Lynn Mask, 50, Park Hill — Grand larceny

Frederick Darbekk Stevenson, 68, Tulsa — Grand larceny

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Brian Lee Rich, 31, Hartshorne, pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm. Rich was ordered to successfully complete the District 18 Drug Court program. If Rich completes the program, the charge will be dismissed. Failure to complete the program will result in a 10-year prison sentence.

Rex Dillon Martin, 34, Pittsburg, received a four-year deferred sentence for violation of a protective order.

Trafficking in illegal drugs, possess firearm during the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm after felony conviction, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and obstructing an officer were dismissed against Garrett Jeffrey Freeman, 27, Krebs, after Freeman pleaded guilty to similar charges in federal court.

Uttering forged instrument was dismissed against Misty Hudson, 50, Muskogee, due to the State of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

—Derrick James