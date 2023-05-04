Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- April 24-28, 2023

May 4—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Levi Matthew Brown, 37, Krebs — Obtaining money by false pretenses x2

Hayden Chas Lewis, 28, McAlester — Shooting with intent to kill

Chad Joseph Thomas, 45, Canadian — Possession of firearm after former felon conviction

Alexander David DeFaria, 23, Oklahoma State Penitentiary — Murder in the first degree

Rochelle May High, 20, McAlester — Burglary in the first degree, malicious injury to property over $1,000, domestic abuse-assault and battery

Michael Ray Crawley, 44, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle

Trae Allen Ellis, 29, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation

Samson Joseph Granneman, 42, McAlester — Safety zones around elementary and junior high school, childcare facilities, provide false/misleading registration information

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Caleb Scott Cheyenne, 18, Krebs, received a three-year deferred sentence for burglary in the third degree.

Beverly Lynn Sheets Bell, 28, Kiowa, received a four-year deferred sentence for falsely personate another to create liability.

William Wayne Caldwell, 58, Pittsburg, received a four-year deferred sentence for shooting with intent to kill and domestic abuse-assault and battery.

Shane Wallace, 42, no address given, received a four-year suspended sentence for failure to register as a sex offender.

Robert Warren Allen, 53, Kiowa, received five months Fin the Pittsburg County Jail with credit for time served after a felony count of bringing contraband into jail/penal institution was reduced to a misdemeanor possession charge. Felony counts of trafficking in illegal drugs and unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute were dismissed.

Frankie C. Abina, 60, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, received two-years under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody for possession of contraband by an inmate.

William Scott Shaeffer, 36, Kiowa, received an eight-year suspended sentence for grand larceny.

Aggravated assault and battery was dismissed against William Jeffrey Welton, 51, McAlester.

Possession of contraband by an inmate was dismissed against David Sack, 39, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

Trafficking in illegal drugs was dismissed against Matthew John Lee Smith, 42, Wylie, due to a speedy trial violation.

Grand larceny was dismissed against William Matthew Studeman, 46, Ardmore.

—Derrick James