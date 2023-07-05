Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- June 26-30, 2023

Jul. 5—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Marshall Spencer Gaines, 27, Haileyville — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation

Gerris Matthew Long, 21, McAlester — Kidnapping, domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse-assault and battery, disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call

Jeffrey Scott Nelms, 50, McAlester — Shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, malicious injury to property under $1,000

Gary Dwayne Hicks, 36, McAlester — Larceny of motor vehicle

Dennis C. Treannie, 42, McAlester — Larceny or motor vehicle

Levi Matthew Brown, 37, Krebs — Grand larceny, breaking and entering dwelling without permission

Timothy C. Nixon Jr., 39, Blocker — Grand larceny, breaking and entering dwelling without permission

Larquita Ayers, 53, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution

Hope Fassino, 24, McAlester — Assault with intent to commit a felony

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Uttering a forged instrument was dismissed against Ryan Samuel Santana, 23, Reading, Pennsylvania, as Santana was sentenced to federal prison for the same offense.

Possession of contraband by an inmate was dismissed against Larry Wayne Bourbeau, 55, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center.

—Derrick James