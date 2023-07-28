Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- July 17-21, 2023

Jul. 28—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Joshua A. Eldridge, 24, McAlester — Attempting to obtain money by false pretenses

Bartima Marie Logan, 40, Quinton — Falsely personate another to create liability

Arthur Henry Rich III, 56, Haileyville — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation

Todd Charles Walker, 42, McAlester — Cruelty to animals

Bobby Ray Campbell Jr., 51, Canadian — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, unauthorized use of a vehicle, grand larceny, interfering with a 911 emergency telephone call

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Steven Allen Giacomo, 67, Bache, received a three-year suspended sentence for record/distribute/transmit obscenity.

Ronald James Fellows, 40, Krebs, received a four-year sentence in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with credit for time served for falsely personate another to create liability.

Chad Leslie Mahurin, 40, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, received two concurrent eight-year sentences in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of contraband by an inmate.

Isaac Michaiah Oxley, 27, McAlester, was sentenced to a three-year sentence in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for domestic assault and battery by strangulation along with a 10-year sentence with all but the first three years suspended for stalking.

Jordan Lee Eddy, 18, Ada, received a one-year suspended sentence after a felony charge of domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Keegan Prescott Van Dickens, 23, Eufaula, received a seven-year suspended sentence for burglary in the second degree.

Tommy Robinson, 58, Ft. Worth, Texas, received a three-year deferred sentence after a felony count of feloniously pointing a firearm was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Marshall Spencer Gaines, 27, Hartshorne, received an 18-month deferred sentence after a felony count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation was reduced to a felony.

Two counts of assault and battery on a medical care provider and public intoxication were dismissed against Jesse Lee Williamson, 20, McAlester, after successfully completing mental health court.

Grand larceny was dismissed against Frederick Darbekk Stevenson, 68, Tulsa, due to Stevenson being a victim of identity theft.

Provide false/misleading sex offender registration information and safety zones around elementary and junior high school, child care facilities, were dismissed against Matthew Glen Durant, 36, Indianola, after new evidence was presented in the case.

—Derrick James