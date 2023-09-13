Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- Sept. 4-8, 2023

Sep. 13—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Cameron Warden, 20, McAlester — Escape from penal institution

Demecko Recardo Jones, 32, Tulsa — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs

Robert Dale Watson, 42, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property x2

Thomas Mitchell Pritchard, 28, McAlester — Burglary in the first-degree, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor

Christian Jose Luis Ortiz, 41, McAlester — Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Mohammad Alawei, 27, Garland Texas, received a two-year deferred sentence for eluding police officer.

Conspiracy, aggravated assault and battery, and sexual battery were dismissed against Stetson Cole Miller, 32, McAlester.

—Derrick James