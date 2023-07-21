Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- July 10-14, 2023

Jul. 21—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Joseph Anthony Hammer, 39, Haileyville — Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction

James Robert Williams Jr., 35, Hartshorne — Falsely personate another to create liability, possession of controlled dangerous substance, larceny or merchandise from retailer

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Jonathan Edwin Stout, 42, Joplin, Missouri, received a four-year deferred sentence for endangering others while eluding a police officer.

Home repair fraud was dismissed against Jeremy Don Shelton, 44, Hartshorne, after restitution was paid in full.

Domestic assault, battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Cody Buck Wageman, 42, Canadian, due to the failure of the prosecuting witness to appear.

—Derrick James