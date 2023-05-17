Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- May 1-5, 2023

May 17—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Sherena Lynnell Lemons, 35, Tulsa — Child neglect

Leslie Ray Upchurch, 34, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction

Harold Lee Manus, 28, McAlester — Assault with a dangerous weapon

Tyler Ray Evans, 27, Moore — Burglary in the first degree

Jesse Lee Grove, 48, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle

Baylee Renee Vanbuskirk, 25, McAlester — Embezzlement by employee, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution

Crystal Anjanette Shaffer, 39, Hartshorne — Shooting with intent to kill, assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Kevin Gene Shelman, 50, McAlester — Escaping from department of corrections

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

None