Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- April 17-21, 2023

Apr. 25—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Hayden Chas Lewis, 28, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, obstructing an officer

Tamitria N. Goree, 42, Savanna — Endangering others while eluding, possession of controlled dangerous substance, failure to display current tag

John Clayton Hardy, 66, McAlester — Unlawful distribution of controlled dangerous substance, furnish false or fraudulent material, unlawful manufacturing of false prescription, falsely personate another to create liability, violation of computer act

Helen Marie Brown, 65, Checotah — Trafficking in illegal drugs

Blaine Edward Peters, 27, McAlester — Child neglect

Dana A. Menasco, 50, Savanna — Child neglect

Rocky Shane Clanton, 34, McAlester — Failure to comply with sex offender registration, provide false/misleading sex offender registration information

Tracia Leiann Hafsaas, 33, McAlester — Assault and battery on a police officer, obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Farrell Wayne Odum, 42, Hillsboro, Texas — Unauthorized use of a credit card

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Derik Taylor, 32, McAlester, was sentenced to six years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for escape from Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Coty Eugene Jones, 27, McAlester, received a 10-year sentence in the custody of ODOC with all but the first four-years suspended for domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Julian Lee Glenn, 22, McAlester, received a four-year deferred sentence for burglary in the second degree.

Michael Kenton Powell, 25, Krebs, received a four-year deferred sentence for burglary in the second degree.

Trafficking in illegal drugs was dismissed against Barbara Ann Armstrong, 44, Fayetteville, Arkansas, after she completed a drug court program in Arkansas.

Three counts of unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possess firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction were dismissed against Paul Dean Cantrell, 62, Hartshorne, due to Cantrell being in federal custody.

Stalking was dismissed against Michael M. Madama, 49, Eufaula.

Assault and battery on a detention officer and placing bodily fluid on government employee were dismissed against Mark W. Castleman, 43, Oklahoma State Penitentiary, due to the state failing to respond to motions to dismiss filed by Castleman.

Trafficking in illegal drugs was dismissed against Garrett Jeffrey Freeman, 27, Krebs.

Computer fraud/unlawful use of computer system was dismissed against Kristin Danielle Bevans, 29, McAlester.

Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon was dismissed against Christian Glen Davis, 22, McAlester, due to the failure of the prosecuting witness to cooperate.

Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, aggravated assault and battery, and failure to register as a sex offender were dismissed without prejudice against Jesse Lee Johnson, 41, McAlester, pending further investigation.

—Derrick James