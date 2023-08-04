Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- July 24-28, 2023

Aug. 4—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

James Anthony Giacomo, 67, McAlester — Feloniously pointing firearm, reckless conduct with a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon

Barry W. Reynolds, 43, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of forged instruments, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Steven Ely Hampton, 38, McAlester — Cruelty to animals

Jesse Edward Perkins, 57, McAlester — Cruelty to animals

Cody James Hicks, 30, McAlester — Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Bruce A. Melrose, 33, no address given, was sentenced to a 10-year suspended sentence for poisoning food/medicine with intent to injure.

Landon L. Willimas, 26, Tulsa, was sentenced to a 10-year suspended sentence for poisoning food/medicine with intent to injure.

Angelo Pietro Grammatico, 31, Hartshorne, received an 8-year suspended sentence for domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm.

Jeremy D. Haden, 35, Kinta, received a five-year deferred sentence for DUI with BAC of .08 or more-great bodily injury and a two-year deferred sentence for leaving scene of accident involving great bodily injury.

Steven Kenneth Ayers, 44, McAlester, received a four-year deferred sentence for burglary in the second degree.

Burglary in the second degree and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property were dismissed against Sean Lee Arnold, 45, McAlester.

Embezzlement by employee and bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution were dismissed against Baylee Renee Vanbuskirk, 25, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma lacking criminal jurisdiction in the matter.