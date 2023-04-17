Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- April 10-14, 2023

Apr. 17—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Matthew Bryan Warren, 35, Hartshorne — Robbery with a weapon, domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Alison Brooke Prescott, 43, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle

Rochelle May High, 20, McAlester — Battery/assault and battery on a police officer, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Paul Allen Jahos, 43, Cleveland, Texas — Assault and battery on a police officer

Phillip Ronnie Dunkin, 27, Crowder — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Sierra Lynn Miles, 41, Durant — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Dalton Lee Andrews, 21, McAlester, was sentenced to complete the Oklahoma Department of Correction's Regimented Inmate Discipline program for second-degree arson. Andrews is to provide the court a report upon successful completion and a sentencing hearing will be scheduled.

Colton Tyler Hobbs, 25, Durant, received a one-year suspended sentence for misdemeanor breaking and entering after a felony count for breaking and entering was amended per a plea deal.

Chad Duncan, 44, McAlester, was sentenced to serve a 90-day sentence consecutive to his current sentence in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for possession of contraband by an inmate.

Adam Benjamin Morris, 36, Eufaula, received all but the first 40-days of a five-year sentence suspended for possess firearms after conviction or during probation.

Kevin Ross Ferrier, 31, Hartshorne, received a five-year suspended sentence for failure to comply with sex offender registration and a three-year suspended sentence for sex offender living within 2,000 feet of a school.

Stephanie Lynn Mitchell, 45, Stigler, received a five-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.

Jason Eric Tipton, 46, Krebs, received two concurrent two year-deferred sentences for entering with intent to steal copper and malicious injury to property over $1,000.

Anthony Duane Wolfenbarger, 38, Krebs, received a five-year deferred sentence for assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary in the third degree were dismissed against Trevor Wayne Bradford, 24, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Carl D. Disilvestro, 29, Quinton, after it was refiled as a misdemeanor.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Adam Leon Ingram, 36, no address given, at the request of the victim.

—Derrick James