Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- June 12-16, 2023

Jun. 26—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Casey Dean Crouch, 37, Tulsa — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute

Heather Leigh Brown, 33, McAlester — Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, trafficking in illegal drugs

Myratia Janea Cooper, 33, McAlester — Attempted burglary in the second degree

Buddy Ray Jordan, 27, McAlester — Sex offender living within 2,000 feet of park

Edward Paul Rose, 60, McAlester — Attempted larceny of an automobile

Roy Lollis, 45, Henryetta — Home repair fraud

Gary Don Steigler, 38, Poteau — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction

Dana Menasco, 50, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Three counts of violation of a protective order were dismissed against Jenna Megan Kent, 37, McAlester, after the court was notified of her death.

Larceny from the house was dismissed against Waylon Michael Smith, 25, Eufaula, due to the death of the victim in the case.

—Derrick James