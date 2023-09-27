Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- Sept. 18-22, 2023

Sep. 27—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Thomas Gene Bolien, 64, McAlester — Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Darnell Lamar Wright, 39, Oklahoma State Penitentiary — Bringing/possessing contend into a penal institution, conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution

Diane Harris, 61, Tulsa — Bringing/possessing contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution

Ambrozia Jacqueline Lambert, 31, Bethany — Bringing/possession contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution

Richard Darryl Foster II, 44, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, leaving scene of accident involving damage

Darrel G. Segers, 71, Hartshorne — Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Dillan James McCoy, 21, McAlester — Burglary in the third degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Kevin Earl Watson, 42, McAlester — Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of controlled dangerous substance

William Williamson, 39, McAlester — Feloniously pointing firearm, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Ryan Zane Lordahl, 43, Hartshorne — Possession of stolen vehicle

Johnny D. Snow, 59, McAlester — Lewd molestation x3

Wayne M. Heisinger, 36, Indianola — Burglary in the first degree, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery

Joshua Ethan Shull, 32, McAlester — Child abuse, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, protective order violation

Edward Paul Rose, 60, McAlester — Attempted larceny of automobile

Michael Adcock, 35, Eufaula — Child neglect

Zhihui Chen, 47, Edmond — Manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance x3, trafficking in illegal drugs x3, pattern of criminal offenses

Yifan Lu, 38, no address given — Manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance, trafficking of a controlled dangerous substance

Dakotah Jewel Tisland, 26, Quinton — Child neglect

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Randy Shawn McGee, 45, Quinton, received a five-year suspended sentence for endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.

Lance Allen Couch, 32, McAlester, was sentenced to four years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for child endangerment by driving under the influence and rape by instrumentation.

James Robert Williams Jr., 36, Hartshorne, received a 10-year suspended sentence for falsely personating another to create liability.

Logan Scott Wilson, 29, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for domestic assault with a deadly weapon.

Aggravated assault and battery, offering false evidence, and obstructing officer were dismissed against William Graham, 36, McAlester, and were refiled as a misdemeanor.

Two counts of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious injury to property under $1,000 were dismissed against Jalen Tyreik Green, 27, Krebs, due to Green receiving incarceration in other felony cases.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery and malicious injury to property under $1,000 were dismissed against Casey Franklin Armstrong, 49, no address given, at the request of the victim.

Assault and battery on a police officer was dismissed against Robert Salvador Valerio Figueroa, 35, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma lacking criminal jurisdiction in the matter.