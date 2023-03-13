Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- Feb. 27-March 3, 2023

Mar. 13—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Jaron Levi Adams, 37, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation

Richard Lee Lowry, 30, Oklahoma State Penitentiary — Possession of contraband by an inmate, conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution

Eugene B. Rogers, 39, Oklahoma State Penitentiary — Possession of contraband by an inmate, conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution

Ashley Dianne Roberts, 33, Dallas, Texas — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution.

Janae Otis, 35, Dallas, Texas — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution

Dalton Lane Garner, 29, McAlester — Grand larceny, larceny from the house, conspiracy to commit a felony

Kyle Ray Scherman, 32, McAlester — Grand larceny, larceny from the house, conspiracy to commit a felony

Tavian Adonis Yancey, 24, Carrolltown, Georgia — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer

Adam Benjamin Morris, 36, Eufaula — Possess firearms after conviction or during probation, possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Daniel Lee Thompson, 35, McAlester — Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threaten to perform act of violence

Jacob Lance Pritchett, 32, Tahlequah — Escape from detention

Brett Alexander Whinery, 35, Indianola — Escape from detention

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Cody Ray Williams, 32, Indianola, received a six-year suspended sentence for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

Henry Alfred Arroyo, 54, McAlester, received a 10-year suspended sentence for trafficking in illegal drugs.

Michael David Tharp, 25, Pittsburg, received a five-year suspended sentence for endangering others while eluding.

Markis Dewayne Curtis, 32, McAlester, received a 10-year suspended sentence for aggravated assault and battery upon a peace officer.

Damian M. Murguia, 20, Krebs, was ordered to complete the District 18 Drug Court program for falsely personate another to create liability, larceny of merchandise from retailer, burglary in the third degree, and uttering forged instrument. Cases are to be dismissed upon successful completion of the program. Failure to complete will result in a seven-year sentence in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Christopher Lee Willey, 46, Eufaula, received a five-year suspended sentence for burglary in the second degree.

Amanda Nicole Covey, 39, Stigler, received a three-year suspended sentence for indecent exposure and has to register as a sex offender.

Samuel David Golden, 20, Stuart, received a five-year sentence under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for conspiracy to commit escape from detention.

Dalton Eugene Burk, 24, Stuart, received a two-year deferred sentence for misdemeanor embezzlement after a felony count of embezzlement by employee was reduced.

Kaley Crystine Smith, 27, Shawnee, received a three-year deferred sentence for bringing contraband into a penal institution.

Zoey Alexandra Henrichs, 20, Hartshorne, received a three-year deferred sentence for uttering forged instrument.

Grand larceny was dismissed against Dewayne Owen McCarty, 39, Krebs, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

Uttering forged instrument was dismissed against Tyrone Kasean Dicks, 26, Brooklyn, New York, after pleading guilty in federal court to the same offense.

Escaping from department of corrections was dismissed against Michael Joseph Bryant, 50, McAlester.

Embezzlement was dismissed against Richard Mark Ingram, 39, Eufaula, pending further investigation.

Uttering forged instrument was dismissed against Ryan Seth Looper, 34, Haileyville.

Domestic abuse — assault and battery, was dismissed against Brent Allen Hilton, 46, Quinton, at the request of the victim.

Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Jeremy Lovell Johnson, 39, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not being able to meet its burden.

—Derrick James