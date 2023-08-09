Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- July 31-Aug.4, 2023

Aug. 9—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Robert Glenn Northway, 53, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree

Lindsey Brett Snow, 36, McAlester — Burglary in the third degree

Abryanna Lena Marshall, 27, Oklahoma City — Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution

Damon Reed, 25, McAlester — Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of contraband, a cell phone, by inmate

Jeremy David Thornton, 47, McAlester — Lewd molestation, sexual abuse-child under 12 years old

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Darron Kent Cossey, 42, Tuskahoma, was sentenced to two years under Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody for aggravated assault and battery. Counts of burglary in the first degree and domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon were dismissed.

Isaac Wayne Rich, 24, McAlester, was sentenced to 20 years in ODOC custody with the last 15 years suspended, meaning Rich is ordered to serve five years in prison for first degree rape. Rich is ordered to register as a sex-offender for life.

Stephanie Deann Maddox, 35, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for battery/assault and battery on a police officer and a one-year suspended sentence for violating a protective order.

Bartima Marie Logan, 40, Quinton, received a two-year deferred sentence for falsely personate another to create liability.

Malicious injury to property over $1,000 was dismissed against Jeffrey Darrel Kendrick, 54, Haileyville, due to Kendrick's passing.

Failure to register as a sex offender was dismissed against N.B. Allen Chapman, 60, McAlester.

—Derrick James