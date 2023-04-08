Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- March 27-31, 2023

Apr. 8—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Gabriel Steve Adams, 37, McAlester — Embezzlement

Kevin Ross Ferrier, 31, Hartshorne — Failure to comply with sex offender registration, sex offender living within 2,000 feet of a school

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Andrew Scott Cregan, 22, McAlester, received a three-year deferred sentence for kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and possess firearm during the commission of a felony. Cregan was ordered to complete a batterers intervention program with a review in May.

Jerry Brett McElhany, 59, McAlester, received two concurrent three-year deferred sentences for two counts of battery/assault and battery on a police officer.

Josef Calvin, 20, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for pornography-produce/procure/distribute juvenile pornography and distribution of obscene material or child pornography.

Assault and battery on a police officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, and obstructing an officer were dismissed against Hagen Montana Ryan, 45, Hugo.

—Derrick James