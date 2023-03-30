Pittsburg County District Court felony filings -- March 20-24, 2023

Mar. 30—This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Rex Dillon Martin, 34, Pittsburg — Protective order violation

Jerry Lynn Dobbins, 47, Wilburton — Battery/assault and battery on police officer, obstructing officer

Jeromy Don Masters, 48, Crowder — Uttering forged instrument

Cody Buck Wageman, 41, Canadian — Domestic assault, batter with a dangerous weapon

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Robert Glen Craig, 42, Stuart, was sentenced to serve 30 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for child sexual abuse charge, 20 years for sodomy, and 15 years for lewd molestation. The sentences for sodomy and lewd molestation are to run concurrently "but consecutively" to the sodomy sentence, meaning Craig will collectively serve 50 years.

Bryce Wayne Day, 31, Hartshorne, was sentenced to 25 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for possession of firearm after former felony conviction, burglary in the second-degree malicious injury to property, false or misleading registration information, and failure to comply with sex offender registration. The sentence will be suspended upon successful completion of all treatment programs.

Shalena N. Broadway, 31, McAlester, received a seven-year deferred sentence for six counts of felony value-false pretenses/bogus check/con game.

Tavian Adonis Yancey, 24, Carrollton, Georgia, received a four-year deferred sentence for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.

Two counts of possession of stolen vehicle were dismissed against Vanessa Harrelson, 37, Tuttle, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

Embezzlement was dismissed against Kindyerra Ward, 43, Stuart, due to Ward being deceased.

Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against George Benjamin Pangan, 41, McAlester, due to Pangan being deceased.

Child endangerment was dismissed against Madison Schwartz, 34, Ada.

Larceny from the house was dismissed against Christopher Scott Weeden, 20, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

Failure to comply with sex offender registration was dismissed against Bryce Wayne Dry, 31, Hartshorne.

Two counts of burglary in the second degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, falsely personate another to create liability, and trafficking in illegal drugs were dismissed against Lawanna Renee Pogue, 40, Hartshorne, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter. The federal government has filed indictments against Pogue for the same crimes.

—Derrick James