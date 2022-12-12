Pittsburg County man receives plea deal in child abuse case

Dec. 12—A man arrested and charged for the alleged abuse of children was sentenced and is now in the custody of Texas authorities for an outstanding warrant.

Charles Jerrod Goodwin, 21, of Longtown, was charged in July with four counts of child abuse, according to court records.

Jail records show Goodwin was released Thursday to Texas law enforcement officials after a warrant was issued for armed robbery out of Dallas County, Texas.

Records show one of the four counts of child abuse was dismissed against Goodwin.

Goodwin pleaded no contest to the three remaining counts and received three concurrent six-year sentences for three counts of child abuse with all but the first five months of the sentence suspended — meaning Goodwin will only serve the five months of jail time he served prior to being transferred to Dallas County, Texas.

Court documents show Goodwin "stipulated to the probable cause affidavit."

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states the investigation began after a social worker from a Tulsa hospital reported an 11-month-old child was flown to the hospital with injuries sustained from possible child abuse.

Investigators were told the child was being treated for a possible spinal injury along with possible burn marks on the tongue, abrasions across the neck, and bite marks all over the body, the report states.

The social worker told investigators that the child was brought to the hospital with injuries believed to be caused by Goodwin and that the man was with another child at a residence in Longtown, the affidavit states.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Deputies visited the residence and found Goodwin was at the residence with three children.

According to the affidavit, two children told investigators at the residence that they were spanked by Goodwin with one child disclosing Goodwin used a charging cord with Goodwin admitting that he did discipline the children by using a belt and a broken charging cord.

Investigators wrote in their report that Goodwin was arrested for the outstanding warrant from Texas and was interviewed regarding the injuries to the children.

During the interview, Goodwin first told investigators he was babysitting the children before he called the child's mother after he noticed the 11-month-old turned red from his chest up after being upset that morning, the affidavit states.

After being told that the story does not explain how the injuries occurred and that the child had a major spinal cord injury, Goodwin said that he "was probably the cause" of the injuries through several "accidents," according to the report.

The affidavit states Goodwin told investigators he tried to make the baby laugh by picking up the baby off the bed by the legs and bouncing the baby in a horizontal position.

Goodwin also said that he accidentally kicked the baby in the chin while play fighting with another child and that a speaker fell on the baby twice. The man said that the bite marks on the baby's face was from one of the other children, the report states.

Court records show the mother of the children, 26-year-old Alexandria Oxford, was charged with four counts of enabling child abuse.

Oxford was charged after the woman admitted to investigators that she knew Goodwin was abusing the children "but did not know what to do," the affidavit states.

Investigators wrote in their report that Oxford responded "yes" when she was asked if the woman only kept Goodwin around as "a babysitter."

"Alexandria did not show any remorse" when she was told about the condition of the baby and the other children, the affidavit states.

Oxford's case is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 12, 2023 at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.

