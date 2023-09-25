Pittsburg County man sentenced for child sex crimes

Sep. 25—An Indianola man charged with committing sex crimes against a child was sentenced to prison Monday after accepting a plea agreement.

Clint LeFay Parker, 33, was sentenced to serve 20-years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to first-degree rape and 15-years for second degree rape.

Parker was initially charged in Pittsburg County District Court in December 2022 for the second-degree rape charge and in January 2023 with the first-degree rape charge after a 13-year-old girl came forward to investigators.

The District 18 District Attorney's Office in June filed amended the charges against Parker to 42 counts of first-degree rape, 55 counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, and 40 counts of second degree rape.

Monday's plea agreement dismissed all the charges except for the single counts of first- and second-degree rape. Parker was also sentenced to five years imprisonment for a 2022 charge of domestic assault and battery.

Per the plea agreement, all three sentences are to run concurrent with each other. Parker was also ordered to pay fines and court costs.

Parker's victim spoke during Monday's hearing, telling Parker he made her life miserable and how she wishes he lived with his guilt for the rest of his life.

"You're getting the life you truly deserve," the victim said.

After she spoke, District 18 Associate District Judge Tim Mills told the victim she was brave for speaking during the Monday hearing and that he hopes she continues to have a great support system.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, the investigation into Parker began in February 2022 after an allegation was received that a child gave birth to a baby with Parker as the possible father.

Both the child and Parker denied the allegations with investigators until Parker was arrested in December 2022 and that is when the child disclosed to investigators, she was having sexual relations with Parker, the affidavit states.

Parker also later admitted to having sex "between five and 10 times" with the child and that the baby was his, the report states.

According to the affidavit, the child told investigators Parker forced her to have sex with him "pretty much every day" until she was pregnant when it paused for a few weeks before the rapes resumed.

Per the plea agreement, Parker will have to register for life as a sex offender as is subject to post-release supervision up to life by ODOC.