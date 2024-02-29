Pittsburg County man sentenced to federal prison

Feb. 28—A McAlester man who pleaded guilty in federal court to assaulting law enforcement officers with his vehicle during a Tulsa-area pursuit in 2021 was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison.

Jeffrey Brent Thomas, 46, was originally indicted in May 2021 in the Northern District of Oklahoma with two counts of aggravated assault of a federal officer with a deadly and dangerous weapon and one count of eluding a police officer in Indian Country.

Thomas pleaded guilty in October 2022 to a single charge of aggravated assault of a federal officer with a deadly and dangerous weapon.

Court records show Thomas was sentenced Feb. 23 to 46 months in a federal prison with three years of supervised release.

Thomas' term will run consecutive to any sentences received in cases in Pittsburg County District Court, Choctaw Nation District Court, and in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Along with imprisonment, Thomas is also ordered to pay restitution to the U.S. Marshal Service and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Department for the damages to patrol vehicles, according to the plea agreement.

According to an affidavit prepared by the FBI, Thomas fled from law enforcement serving a warrant on Thomas who fled from a traffic stop and led officers on a pursuit that lasted 26 miles before ending in Glenpool.

During the pursuit, Thomas struck a vehicle driven by a U.S. Marshal and another law enforcement vehicle with two TCSO deputies inside.

Thomas was wanted on numerous counts of lewd molestation in Pittsburg County and the Choctaw Nation District Courts before the cases were moved to federal court due to Thomas being Native American.

Thomas was indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for three counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country and one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country.

The cases in the Eastern District, the Choctaw Nation, and Pittsburg County remained in abeyance as of Tuesday.