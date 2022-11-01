Pittsburg County man sentenced to prison term

Nov. 1—An Ashland man was sentenced to prison after escaping from police custody in August while on a suspended sentence for the same crime earlier in the year.

Samuel David Golden, 20, was sentenced to two years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to follow with an eight-year suspended sentence after he ran from police following an August arrest.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states Golden was placed into custody following an arrest for aggravated assault and battery in August at a residence in Stuart.

Golden was alleged to have struck a woman with an extension cord numerous times, injuring her while under the influence of methamphetamine.

The assault charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal. Court records do not give a reason why the charge was dismissed.

After Golden was taken into custody and placed inside a deputy's vehicle, the man opened the door and fled approximately two blocks before being placed back into custody, the affidavit states.

In a prior case, a one-year suspended sentence on a felony conviction of escape from arrest or detention from March 2022 was revoked against Golden, to run concurrently with the new escape sentence.

According to a report filed in the case, Golden was arrested on outstanding warrants following an altercation with a woman.

Golden was taken to the Pittsburg County Jail and was placed on a bench while still cuffed to wait until it was his turn to be booked into the jail, the report states.

It was observed a short time later by a deputy that Golden was no longer on the bench, and it was determined that the man exited the holding area and ran through a garage bay and off the grounds of the jail, the affidavit states.

A "be on the lookout" alert for Golden was issued to all law enforcement agencies, with a clothing description and and a notification that he was still cuffed.

According to the report, Golden was later taken back into custody by the McAlester Police Department approximately a mile from the jail, the report states.

During a search of Golden, deputies found a plastic baggie containing a green leafy substance in his pocket, and he was charged with bringing contraband into a jail/penal institution, the affidavit states.

Records show Golden received a two-year suspended sentence for the contraband charge, with that suspended sentence revoked to run concurrently with the two-year prison term.

Golden was also sentenced to two one-year sentences for two counts of obstructing an officer for not complying with commands during his escape attempts that will run concurrently with his two-year prison sentence.

