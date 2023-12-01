Pittsburg family searching for answers after teen’s shooting death

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – An East Bay family is looking for answers after a teen was killed in Lodi. The boy’s mother says the teen was visiting his dad for Thanksgiving when he was shot last weekend. The shooter is still on the loose.

Lodi police say the shooting appeared to be targeted, but the 15-year-old’s mother and aunt find it hard to believe. They say Alan Ruiz was a good kid who stayed out of trouble, and now they’re left trying to figure out why he was killed.

“I still can’t believe my baby is gone. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it,” said Alan’s mother Monique Ruiz. “He was a good kid. He didn’t deserve that. I feel like I deserve the truth. What really happened.”

Monique Ruiz says details around her son’s killing have been spotty at best. The teen was staying at his dad’s apartment on Hale Road in Lodi Saturday night.

His aunt, Maria Majaro says late that night Alan was lured outside by a friend before getting shot. Police have said it appeared to be a targeted killing.

“There’s too many gangs and violence going on in Lodi and nobody’s being held accountable. They need to be brought to justice. My nephew needs justice. He was not gang-related. He was nothing of that sort,” Majaro said.

Alan’s family says he was a kind and regular teen who was beginning to come out of his shell. He leaves behind a little sister and his friends at Pittsburg High School.

“Loved hanging out with his friends. He loved being with his family. He was outgoing and loved ‘homies’ and lowriders and that type of stuff,” Majaro said.

Police have not released more information about what happened. Monique just wants answers.

“I just want to know the truth. Why did this happen to him? He’s a good kid. He’s very loved,” she said.

Lodi police investigators say they are still working to identify a suspect. The teen’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

