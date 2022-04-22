Pittsburg man accused of shooting at woman

Apr. 22—A Pittsburg man was charged this week after allegedly shooting at a woman multiple times and refusing to come out of a residence when law enforcement arrived.

William Caldwell, 57, was charged with shooting with intent to kill, domestic abuse-assault and battery, carrying firearm while under the influence, and obstructing officer, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.

Records from the Pittsburg County Jail show Caldwell was released from the jail Thursday after posting a $250,000 bond through a bondswoman.

An affidavit in the case deputies with the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office along with a Choctaw Nation tribal officer responded early Tuesday morning to the Pittsburg area for a report of a disturbance with shots fired.

According to the affidavit, a woman at the residence told deputies she was in her camper when Caldwell allegedly began to make sexual advances towards her, with the woman telling the man no.

Following an argument, the woman left the camper when Caldwell told the woman that "he would shoot her" and went into his residence, the report states.

As the woman was loading up her vehicle, she told deputies she heard Caldwell load a round into a firearm before he began shouting he was going to kill the woman, before firing several rounds at the woman, the affidavit states

The woman told investigators she then hid inside the camper when Caldwell walked in and began to physically assault the woman before taking the keys to her vehicle.

After speaking with the woman, deputies began to call out Caldwell from his residence and after an hour with no contact with the man, PCSO Sheriff Chris Morris advised the deputies to get the Choctaw Nation SWAT team activated for assistance, the affidavit states.

The report states after members of the SWAT team began to arrive, Caldwell exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Inside the residence, deputies found a loaded handgun on the couch within "arms reach" of the front door, the affidavit states.

When asked what had happened, Caldwell said that he and the woman go into an argument and he told the woman to leave and when he returned to his residence, the woman left, the report stated.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com