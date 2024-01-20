Pittsburg man arrested in connection to bank robbery

(KRON) – A Pittsburg resident was arrested for a note-pass robbery at a credit union in Pleasant Hill.

Pleasant Hill PD was alerted of a note pass robbery at the Pacific Service Credit Union around 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 19. The suspect fled the scene before responding officers arrived.

Colma PD asks for community help finding woman who stole $1,000 worth of merchandise

According to police, no weapons or injuries were involved in the robbery.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the PHPD and PCPD Investigations Bureau for the investigation.

That evening, the officers received a search and arrest warrant for the suspect. The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Pittsburg resident Jeffery Baker.

Evidence related to the robbery was collected in the search warrant, police said.

Baker was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.