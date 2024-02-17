Pittsburg man arrested for indecent liberties with a child near day care

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Pittsburg police said they have arrested a man on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

A news release from the Pittsburg Police Department says on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a day care in Pittsburg regarding a report from a staff member that a man was standing across the street exposing himself.

Dispatch received additional calls about the suspect, and officers tracked him down to the area of 10th Street and Rouse Street.

When officers arrived at the location, the suspect fled from officers on foot. A brief pursuit ensued before officers apprehended the man.

He was booked into the Crawford County Jail on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and felony interference with law enforcement.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or the automated tip line at 620-231-TIPS (8477).

KSN does not name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.

