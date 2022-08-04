Pittsburg man faces assault, firearm charges

Aug. 4—PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg man was being held Wednesday without bond in the Crawford County Jail on numerous charges.

Police were called shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday to the 1400 block of Bitner Terrace, where they found the suspect sitting in the backyard with a shotgun and rifle in firing position in front of him, the Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release.

After the suspect failed to comply with orders to drop his weapons, a police officer knocked both from him, and he was arrested, the release said.

Police also said items inside the residence were damaged, and a woman had been physically assaulted. There were children home at the time, police said.

Corbin Gene Murray, 39, is charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated endangering a child, domestic battery, interference with law enforcement, misdemeanor criminal damage and possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.