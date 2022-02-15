Pittsburg man facing child pornography charges

Feb. 15—PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 41-year-old Pittsburg man remained in custody this past weekend on 32 counts related to the distributing of child pornography over the internet.

The Pittsburg Police Department said the arrest Friday of Rex W.A. Mills was the culmination of an investigation that began with a tip received Nov. 21 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Wichita, Kansas.

The tip concerned images of child pornography uploaded onto the internet by someone at an address in Pittsburg.

Pittsburg police took over the investigation Jan. 25, eventually identifying Mills as their suspect and arresting him Friday on 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and 13 counts of internet trading in child pornography with his bond initially set at $25,000. His bond amount was increased later the same day to $100,000.