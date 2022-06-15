Pittsburg man facing drug-dealing charges

Jun. 15—PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 31-year-old suspect was taken into custody this past weekend in Pittsburg and charged with possession of methamphetamine and depressants with intent to distribute.

The Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release that Keith A. Brown was detained Saturday in the 300 block of North Pine Street in connection with some paperwork from a drug case in May that need to be provided to him.

In the course of the contact with Brown, an officer observed illegal drugs inside Brown's vehicle, and a search resulted in the seizure of several bags of meth, some depressants, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and what police termed "a large sum of cash."

Brown was arrested and charged with possession of meth and depressants with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm as a felon, defacing of a firearm's serial number and both felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in custody Monday at the Crawford County Jail with his bond set at $75,000.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.