Pittsburg man killed in shooting, two arrests made

Feb. 18—PITTSBURG, Kan. — One man is dead and two others in jail following a shooting in Pittsburg on Friday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Pittsburg police received a 911 call from Collin Pal Gebford, 43, reporting that someone was shot. Police located the victim, David Duane Mays, 51, of Weir, in the road near 1023 N. Main St.

Mays suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest, according to KBI, which sent its Crime Scene Response Team to investigative at the request of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

According to the KBI, there was an "altercation" that resulted in gunfire.

Gebford was arrested without incident and charged with suspicion of attempted premeditated first-degree murder and felony murder. He also was booked into the Crawford County Jail.

Travis Blake Conness, 32, of Neosho, Missouri, also was later arrested and, according to the KBI, "will be charged with suspicion of attempted premeditated first-degree murder and felony murder."

He also was arrested without incident and booked into the Crawford County Jail.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.