Pittsburg police arrest 4 following kidnapping investigation

Aug. 20—PITTSBURG, Kan. — Four people in Pittsburg were arrested Tuesday following a kidnapping investigation conducted by police after they received reports that two individuals had been held against their will.

The Pittsburg Police Department was contacted Saturday by two people who reported escaping after being held at a residence in the 1000 block of Amber Drive. Police searched the residence on Tuesday with assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, the police department said in a news release.

Elizabeth Winters, 55, is charged with kidnapping and possession of narcotics. Tanner Leon, 22, is charged with felony obstruction, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carl Powell Sr., 58, is charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rayden Stone, 20, is charged with felony obstruction, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The department said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information can contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700.