Pittsburg police reevaluating death initially labeled homicide

Mar. 22—PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Police Department announced Monday that investigators have developed information suggesting that the death of a woman earlier this month may not have been a homicide as initially thought.

An autopsy was conducted in Kansas City, Kansas, after the discovery March 7 of the body of 44-year-old Misty L. Watson Sorenson inside her residence at 1104 W. Fourth St. in Pittsburg.

Police said at the time that her death appeared suspicious and was being treated as a possible homicide.

But police acknowledged Monday that the autopsy produced no preliminary findings as to cause and manner of death and that investigators have since received information that her death may not have been a homicide.

Investigators are now awaiting a final autopsy report to confirm the cause and manner of death.