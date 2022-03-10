Pittsburg police release name of homicide victim

Mar. 10—PITTSBURG, Kan. — The victim of a homicide whose body was discovered Monday in Pittsburg has been identified as 44-year-old Misty L. Watson Sorenson.

Sorenson was found deceased inside a residence at 1105 W. Fourth St. by police and emergency medical technicians who went there to check on her welfare after receiving information that she had not been heard from for a couple of days.

Pittsburg police said the body was sent to Kansas City, Kansas, for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Tri-State Major Case Squad and the Crawford County Sheriff's Department are assisting Pittsburg police in the investigation of what has been deemed a homicide.