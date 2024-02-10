Pittsburg Purple Dragons cruise to a 20-point win over Parsons
Pittsburg Purple Dragons cruise to a 20-point win over Parsons
Pittsburg Purple Dragons cruise to a 20-point win over Parsons
The song, a duet with her husband, country singer Blake Shelton, dropped on February 9.
Our top-rated picks from K18, Marc Anthony, Pureology and more detangle and fight frizz, while leaving hair soft and smooth.
Amex is more than just a credit card provider — The American Express National Bank offers checking, savings, retirement options, and more.
Track down lost items quickly with the sleek little locators, up for grabs at a rare discount.
There are so many discounted goodies from big brands like Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, Tory Burch and Le Creuset.
With a lighter NHL schedule of late, it's time to really dig in and make free-agent moves on these skaters to lift up your fantasy hockey roster.
Russia will retain a bronze medal in the 2022 Games despite having one of its skaters disqualified.
Meta doesn't want its new app Threads to become another Twitter, full of heated political debates and the resulting toxicity that entails. In an announcement today, the company detailed how it will approach the recommendation of political content across both Instagram and its sister app, Threads, a competitor to Elon Musk's X. In short, it will no longer push politics on users. Similar to Meta's existing policies on Facebook, Instagram and Threads' recommendation engines now won't proactively suggest political posts to users by default, the company said on Friday.
Apple's most popular earbuds are now more affordable. Get all the noise-canceling, bass-booming features you've been looking for.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
20VC founder Harry Stebbings unveiled his third, and final, offshoot fund called 20PRODUCT that kicks off with $5 million in capital commitments. Similar to his earlier funds, 20SALES and 20GROWTH, 20PRODUCT brings together a group of experts that will invest in early-stage founders looking to start, grow and scale their companies. Essentially, it's like having many experienced operators in one line on your cap table, Stebbings told TechCrunch.
The stories you need to start your day: Biden classified docs report, what to expect at the Super Bowl and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
A Duke basketball player has helped a song about college go viral.
Coronary artery disease, the most common type of heart disease, is more common in Black women. But there are proven ways to lower that risk.
The TV actresses were spellbound by one another when “Charmed” debuted in 1998. It didn’t last. Now, Doherty is revisiting her exit from the show, claiming Milano pushed her out. Milano denies it.
The Toronto Raptors are trading Schröder to the Brooklyn Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie.
They work for earbuds, computer cables and other tech, but fans say the possibilities are endless.
No worries: You can still order thoughtful presents for the ones you love most.
Plaid has named Jennifer (Jen) Taylor, who most recently served as Cloudflare’s chief product officer, as its first president. In announcing Taylor’s appointment, San Francisco-based Plaid pointed out that her nearly seven-year tenure spanned pre, during and after Cloudflare’s IPO -- perhaps signaling that Plaid itself is inching closer to an initial public offering (IPO). In a LinkedIn post, Taylor wrote: “Super excited to share that I’ve joined Plaid as President, where I’ll be overseeing teams across tech + product building the network that will power the future of finance.”
Improve the look of dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this cult-fave cream.