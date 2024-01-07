Pittsburg woman arrested for alleged hit-and-run

(KRON) – A woman was arrested for suspicion of hit-and-run on Saturday by the Pittsburg Police Department.

Pittsburg police officers responded to the 1200 block of Railroad Avenue for a report of a pedestrian down in the roadway early morning on Jan. 6.

Upon arrival, the officer located a 36-year-old man suffering from major injuries. The victim was provided aid from medical personnel. However, the victim was pronounced dead en route to the hospital.

According to the police investigation, officers determined the victim was struck by a vehicle and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The vehicle that struck the victim was identified by the Traffic Division and detectives. The driver was identified as a 42-year-old woman from Pittsburg.

The suspect was booked and transported to the Martinez Detention Facility.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who has additional information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Gutierrez at (925)-252-4095.

