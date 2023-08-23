Pittsburgh active shooter: What we know about the suspect, William Hardison Sr.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsburgh police, the FBI and SWAT crews were involved in an active shooting situation in the city’s Garfield neighborhood on Wednesday.

11 News has learned the suspect is William Hardison Sr., 63.

Hardison was killed during the shooting situation, the sheriff has confirmed.

According to sources, Hardison believed he was a sovereign citizen, meaning he thought he was exempt from the law.

