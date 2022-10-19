Pittsburgh activist could get prison time for allegedly blocking clinic

A Pittsburgh activist could serve prison time after a federal grand jury indicted him for blocking access to a Washington D.C. abortion clinic.

Herb Geraghty, 25, is charged with conspiracy against rights and Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act offenses after he allegedly participated in an October 2020 “pro-life block and lock rescue” of the Washington Surgi-Clinic, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.

He is one of ten participants to face federal charges related to the protest, which was livestreamed on Facebook.

In a news release, the Department of Justice allege that Geraghty and others “forcefully entered the clinic and set about blockading two clinic doors using their bodies, furniture, chains and ropes.”

