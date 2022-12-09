Pittsburgh ambulance stolen while medics treating patient

A Pittsburgh ambulance was stolen early this morning and taken out of city limits.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 9, medics responded to a call in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

While they treated the patient, a male stole the ambulance and fled the city, driving into Beaver County.

State police were able to track the vehicle to Hopewell, where the suspect was taken into custody and the vehicle was recovered.

Channel 11 saw multiple police cars surround an ambulance on the Parkway West outbound around the Hopewell exit.

This is a developing story. Check back for information and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

