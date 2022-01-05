Pittsburgh-Area Macy's Stores Cut Hours

PITTSBURGH, PA — Macy's stores in Ross Park, South Hills Village and Monroeville malls are reducing their operating hours at least until the end of the month.

The entire Macy's chain will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, CNBC reported. Previously, many locations were open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Weekend hours are unchanged for now.

The move was made in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases nationwide and retailers are experiencing staffing shortages.

Macy's plans to close about 60 stores this year. USA Today reported on Wednesdaythat six Macy's stores will close in Alabama, California, Colorado, Missouri and Texas later this year. Macy's also operates the Bloomingdale chain, which will lose a Florida outlet.

No Pennsylvania stores have been identified thus far as being among the ones targeted for closure.

Be the first to know what's happening in your community and region. With a free Patch subscription, you'll always be up to date on local and state news: https://patch.com/subscribe.





















This article originally appeared on the Pittsburgh Patch