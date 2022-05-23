Pittsburgh-area music teacher facing felony child porn charges appears in court

For the first time, a Keystone Oaks music teacher who is facing felony child porn charges went before a judge.

Thomas Duxbury waived his right to a preliminary hearing and all charges against him were held for court.

Investigators say Duxbury was allegedly caught possessing and sharing dozens of images of young children performing explicit sex acts.

WPXI’s Mike Holden questioned Duxbury and his attorney about the charges and his message to parents in the district whose children were around him. Watch the full story on WPXI at 6.

