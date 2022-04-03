Pittsburgh-area youth hold protest against violence in Homewood

“If you have a gun, and you’re thinking about using it on kids, you better think twice,” said youth organizer Raniyah Williams.

This afternoon, young people took over the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and North Homewood Avenue with a sea of blue and black, music, food, and dancing --demanding that the violence stop.

The youth-led protest comes just four days after a 15-year-old boy, Dayvon Vickers, was shot and killed in broad daylight while riding his bike in the city’s Homewood neighborhood.

The teens held the protest at that exact location.

And as youth organizers chanted, “Long live Dayvon,” his friends and classmates spoke.

“Dayvon didn’t deserve none of this; he is my third friend this year that I’ve had to bury,” said Williams.

Sixteen-year-old Williams said that when she heard the news that her friend was killed, she was angry, hurt, and confused, but she channeled those feelings into Saturday’s movement.

“We are the future, and if y’all keep killing us, there will be no future to have,” said Williams.

The teens, mostly from Westinghouse High School, also shared memories of their friend.

“His smile was like the brightest thing ever,” said Antwon Clayborn, a friend and classmate of Vickers.

The students spoke about how Vickers was a hard worker known in the community as the little boy who sold bottled water. His friends told Channel 11 News that Vickers had sold so many bottles of water that he was able to save up to purchase his motorized bike.

At one point during the event, Vickers’ grandmother listening to the teens felt moved to speak.

“I’m just so happy everyone is here to represent Day-Day because he was really a good kid,” she said.

A good kid that deserves justice, his aunt told Channel 11 News.

“Somebody has got to say something one way or another to end all this,” said Patrice Sherrill.

Sherrill added that she will miss her nephew’s voice and compassion. “We are going to miss him,” she said.

Police are investigating the homicide and urging anyone with information to call police headquarters at 412-323-7800.

TOP STORIES:

‘In a heartbeat, I’d do it again’: School van driver rushed child who got stabbed to police for help Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives searching for missing 13-year-old boy Aliquippa Junior Senior High School enforcing limits on snacks starting Monday VIDEO: Public meeting held to address recent gun violence in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts